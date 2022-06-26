icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jun, 2022 14:41
HomeRussia & FSU

Civilians hurt by Russian shelling of Kiev – Ukraine

Mayor Vitaly Klitschko claimed that one person died and four people were hospitalized as a missile hit an apartment complex
Civilians hurt by Russian shelling of Kiev – Ukraine
First responders outside a destroyed apartment building in Kiev, Ukraine, June 26, 2022. © Maxym Marusenko / NurPhoto / Getty images

Ukrainian officials have claimed that Russia shelled a residential building and a kindergarten in Kiev on Sunday.

A Russian missile hit an apartment complex in western Kiev, Mayor Vitaly Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday. He said one person died and four people were hospitalized, including a seven-year-old girl. The mayor added that 24 residents were evacuated.

Emergency services said a nine-story building was shelled by “the enemy,” and that “a Russian bomb” left a large crater on the grounds of a kindergarten. Officials said that there were no children in the kindergarten at the time.

Yury Ignat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, said that Russian aircraft launched up to six missiles at Kiev on Sunday, two of which were intercepted mid-air.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not report any airstrikes on Kiev in its daily press briefing. Moscow previously said that it only hits military targets, such as artillery pieces and weapons depots.

In late April, Russian missiles hit the Artem missile development and production plant, located in the same Shevchenko district of Kiev.

Strategic Donbass city 'freed' – Russia
Read more
Strategic Donbass city 'freed' – Russia

Donbass officials have accused Kiev of shelling Donetsk and other cities since the start of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, which was launched in late February. The Donetsk People’s Republic said this week that 188 civilians have been killed in DPR over the last four months.

Ukraine also claims that it only strikes military targets.

Russia attacked the neighboring state following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.

The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West FEATURE
How the US failed the baby formula crisis
How the US failed the baby formula crisis FEATURE
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Global segregation? Rasigan Maharajh, economist at Tshwane University of Technology
0:00
28:53
CrossTalk: An absence of trust
0:00
27:20
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies