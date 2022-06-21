icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jun, 2022 18:36
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia tells West to stop mixing politics and health

Moscow fired back after the US and its allies brought up the Ukraine conflict at the G20 health meeting
Russia tells West to stop mixing politics and health
© Getty Images / RunPhoto

Russia has asked other members of the G20 to keep politics out of a global meeting on health issues, after envoys from the US and several of its allies brought up the conflict in Ukraine at the session in Indonesia on Monday. 

American, British, Australian and Canadian officials had used the meeting of G20 health officials in Yogyakarta to accuse Russia of bombing hospitals in Ukraine.

“Far from promoting global health, Russia has disrupted health services, destroyed health facilities, and continues to strike buildings where innocent civilians including children are sheltering,” claimed Andrea Palm, US deputy secretary of Health and Human Services, accusing Moscow of being “directly at odds with the goals of G20 healthcare and our goal of promoting global health.” 

“We are asking our colleagues not to politicize [the] G20 health platform and stay within our mandate and discuss healthcare,” Russian health ministry spokesman Oleg Salagay responded. 

Russia will never trust the West again – Kremlin
Read more
Russia will never trust the West again – Kremlin

Moscow has repeatedly denied Ukrainian and Western accusations that it was targeting hospitals, providing evidence that Kiev’s armed forces were using civilians as human shields and deliberately shelling hospitals and civilian objects in Donbass.

Salagay also criticized the plan to set up a slush fund for pandemic preparedness, saying it amounted to duplicating and weakening the role of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The creation of the so-called Financial Intermediary Fund carries certain risks,” the official said. “It is important to prevent duplication of existing international institutions and fragmentation of financial resources, as well as the weakening of the coordinating role of the WHO.”

On Tuesday, Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin announced the establishment of the $1.2 billion fund, drawn primarily from the US, EU, Germany, Singapore, Indonesia and private companies. The funds are intended to go to poor countries so they can buy vaccines, tests, medications and other materials necessary to deal with Covid-19 and future pandemics.

The health meeting was held in advance of the G20 summit, scheduled for October 2022. The group is made up of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK, the US, as well as the EU.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Freezing but pleasing? Aleksey Chekunkov, minister for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic
0:00
31:16
CrossTalk on Russia, HOME EDITION: Staying the course
0:00
26:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies