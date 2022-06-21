icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin gives update on newest Sarmat ICBM deployment
21 Jun, 2022 11:40
Putin gives update on newest Sarmat ICBM deployment

The Russian president says the first Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile will enter combat duty by the end of 2022
FILE PHOTO. Launch of the heavy intercontinental ballistic missile, the Sarmat, from the Plesetsk launch site in the Arkhangelsk Region. © Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry

Russia’s newest Sarmat nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) will be deployed in 2022, President Vladimir Putin has said.

“We have successfully tested the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile. According to the plan, the first such system will enter combat duty at the end of the year,” Putin said in an address to graduating cadets on Tuesday.

The missile is expected to replace the older Voyevoda systems. The Sarmat was test-fired in April.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

