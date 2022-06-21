Putin gives update on newest Sarmat ICBM deployment

The Russian president says the first Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile will enter combat duty by the end of 2022

Russia’s newest Sarmat nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) will be deployed in 2022, President Vladimir Putin has said.

“We have successfully tested the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile. According to the plan, the first such system will enter combat duty at the end of the year,” Putin said in an address to graduating cadets on Tuesday.

The missile is expected to replace the older Voyevoda systems. The Sarmat was test-fired in April.

