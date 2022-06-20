icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jun, 2022 11:34
EU member state violated ‘anything and everything’ – Kremlin

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has also weighed in, demanding that Lithuania lift the ban on the transit of goods to Kaliningrad Region
Lithuania’s decision to block the transit of sanctioned goods to Russia’s exclave of Kaliningrad is unparalleled, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Peskov described Vilnius’ move as “truly unprecedented” and a “violation of anything and everything.” He said that Moscow understands that Lithuania’s decision is connected with the EU’s move to also impose sanctions on goods in transit. However, according to Peskov, Russia sees this extension of the punitive measures as illegal.

The situation is more than serious and calls for deep analysis before any measures and decisions are formulated,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson noted.

He added that “this deep analysis” would be conducted in the coming days.

When asked if Lithuania’s actions were a blockade of the Russian exclave, Peskov replied by saying “this is an element of a blockade, of course.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement demanding that Lithuania “immediately” lift the ban imposed on the transit of certain goods to Kaliningrad Region.

On Saturday, Lithuanian authorities announced that goods subject to EU sanctions would no longer be allowed to pass through its territory to enter Kaliningrad Region. Among the goods the transit of which is now being blocked are coal, metals, construction materials and advanced technology. The region’s governor, Anton Alikhanov, said the ban means that as much as 50% of all the goods destined for Kaliningrad Region would be affected.

Lithuania’s state railway service, LTG Cargo, confirmed the same day that, according to clarifications from the European Commission, even if sanctioned goods and cargoes travel from one part of Russia to another, but through the territory of the EU, their transit should still be prohibited.

