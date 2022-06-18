icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jun, 2022 17:47
Ukrainian shelling kills five – DPR

Twelve people were also injured in strikes on Saturday, local authorities claimed
Five people have been killed by Ukrainian shelling of areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the DPR's territorial defense claimed on Saturday, adding that 12 more have been injured. Among the victims were emergency workers who came to put out the fires caused by the initial strikes but then came under new fire themselves, resulting in two dead and three injured, the DPR said.

Take care of yourself and your family, try not to leave the house without necessity. During the shelling, do not leave shelter,” the territorial defense said.

Twenty minutes after this warning, a new one was posted.

Ukrainian armed formations continue to shell the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk. Throughout the day, about 50 shells of 155-mm caliber targeting the city center were fired from the positions of Ukrainian militants in Avdeevka,” it said.

The city of Donetsk has seen intense heavy shelling recently, local authorities have said.
According to the mayor of Donetsk, Alexey Kulemzin, a university building and nearby residential buildings were damaged in the strikes.

Also on Saturday, according to the territorial defense, five people were injured in the town of Komsomolskoye in the southeast of the DPR following a Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missile apparently targeting the town was intercepted by the local militias, the DPR authorities said.

The strike came a day after Ukrainian forces shelled a hospital in the city of Donetsk, damaging a gas pipeline that goes through the grounds of the hospital, according to the DPR authorities.

Also, 77 miners were stuck underground after shelling left a local mine without power, the territorial defense announced earlier on Saturday. They were all subsequently rescued.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the strikes on residential areas of Donetsk “a crime against humanity.”

Earlier this week, several Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, vowed to “liberate” all of the country’s former territories, including Crimea, which joined Russia in 2014, and the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, which Russia has recognized as independent states.

When launching its special military operation, Moscow pledged to “denazify” Ukraine.

Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.

The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

