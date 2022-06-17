icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jun, 2022 12:48
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine’s neighbor accused of ‘extortion’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moldova was using its desire to join the EU as leverage on gas
Ukraine’s neighbor accused of ‘extortion’
A Moldovan flag on a building in Chisinau, Moldova, May 2022. © Andreea Campeanu / Getty Images

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Moldova of using its aspirations to join the EU as an “extortion” tactic in talks on Russian gas.

“It’s essentially extortion: if you don’t do this, we’ll join the European [Union] quicker. And if you do, we’ll still join, but at a slower pace. Those are the signals I’m getting,” Lavrov told Russia’s NTV channel on Thursday.

He added that Brussels and Washington “are clearly trying to turn Moldova into a second Ukraine” by “shaping the country in an anti-Russian way.”

Moldovan President Maia Sandu denied using the prospects of joining the EU as leverage against Moscow. She said on Friday that Russia could use “gas and other tools” to pressure Moldova.

Minsk deal was used to buy time – Ukraine's Poroshenko
Read more
Minsk deal was used to buy time – Ukraine's Poroshenko

Moldova, which relies heavily on Russian gas, has racked up an estimated $709 million in debts and overdue payments, according to Russian gas giant Gazprom.

On Friday, the European Commission recommended that Moldova is granted candidate status, a first step in the lengthy process of becoming an EU member. The decision could be finalized at an EU meeting next week.

Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Nicu Popescu reiterated this week that integration with the EU remains “a priority.”

The official added that Moldova was studying whether it should leave the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a regional bloc made up of former Soviet countries, including Russia.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Walk back?
0:00
28:1
CrossTalk: Global recession
0:00
26:48
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies