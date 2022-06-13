Three killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk market – DPR

Four more have been wounded, local officials say

Ukrainian troops shelled the Mayski market in Donetsk on Monday, killing three people and injuring four, Donetsk People’s Republic officials have said.

City officials also reported that a hospital and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Local media said that 10 rockets were launched at Donetsk from a Ukrainian-controlled area.

Mayor Alexey Kulemzin wrote on his Telegram channel that 13 people were injured in Donetsk on Monday.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW