icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jun, 2022 14:56
HomeRussia & FSU

‘It takes two to tango’, but West ‘breakdancing alone’ – Lavrov

Russia’s foreign minister says Moscow is open for direct talks on Ukraine even as some EU politicians oppose the idea
‘It takes two to tango’, but West ‘breakdancing alone’ – Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talks to reporters in Yerevan, Armenia, June 9, 2022. © Karen Minasyan / AFP

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow remains open to direct talks with the West, but “it takes two to tango.”

The minister was asked by an RT correspondent on Friday about recent comments made by Polish President Andrzej Duda, in which he criticized France and Germany for continuing to conduct phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Duda asked whether anyone spoke “like this with Adolf Hitler during World War Two.”

While speaking about the inadmissibility of any dialogue with Russia, “our Polish colleagues start to actively develop Ukrainian territory,” Lavrov noted.

READ MORE: Poland ‘very disappointed’ with Germany

The foreign minister explained that in the past he had heard “other reactions from Paris and Berlin.”

“[Former] German Chancellor Merkel and French President Macron voiced very serious disappointment with the EU’s Russophobes, who had blocked an initiative by France and Germany to conduct a summit between the EU and Russian President Putin,” Lavrov replied. In 2021, Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel offered to invite Russia for talks, but faced opposition from leaders of the bloc.

Both are “reasonable politicians, who understand the need to find a way out of the crisis,” Lavrov said.

We’re still open to dialogue, but it takes two to tango, while our Western partners are busy breakdancing alone.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron have been holding talks with Moscow after the military campaign against Ukraine was launched in late February. Their latest trilateral call with President Putin took place in late May.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: Bitter divorce
0:00
25:9
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: The closing window
0:00
27:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies