icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jun, 2022 11:31
HomeRussia & FSU

Donetsk under massive rocket fire – RT correspondent

Some 50 Grad rockets fell on neighborhood in capital city
Donetsk under massive rocket fire – RT correspondent
Fire after a shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of a private company providing funeral services, in Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic. © Sputnik/Sergey Averin

Some 50 projectiles fired by a multiple rocket launcher have dropped on the city of Donetsk, RT correspondent Roman Kosarev has reported from the scene. The strikes are said to have hit the Kalininsk neighborhood of the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The shelling had earlier been reported by the head of the city’s administration, Alexey Kulemzin, who said that at least at one location a massive fire was caused by a hit on some garages.

DPR self-defense claimed on Telegram that the barrages of Grad rockets were coming from Avdeevka, which is controlled by Ukrainian forces.

Local authorities previously said that the city’s Lenin neighborhood had been targeted by apparent Ukrainian fire on Monday as well. Multiple videos available on social media purport to show the aftermath of the shelling.

Reports of heavy Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk have been coming virtually on a daily basis since last week. DPR officials claim that Ukrainian troops are attacking the city indiscriminately out of spite for the defeats they suffered recently on the battlefield.

Earlier in the day, Kulemzin reported three civilian deaths from Ukrainian attacks. It’s feared the death toll may rise after the massive rocket barrage.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Client state?
0:00
29:18
No signs of light? Einar Tangen, senior fellow at the Taihe Institute
0:00
28:48
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies