icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jun, 2022 09:52
HomeRussia & FSU

RT crew comes under fire in Donbass

A reporter for the channel and a local producer were unharmed, while in a car nearby the driver was killed and two Reuters reporters were injured
RT crew comes under fire in Donbass
FILE PHOTO. A shell is seen in the village of Troitske, controlled by pro-Russian troops, Luhansk People's Republic. © Sputnik/Viktor Antonyuk

RT’s Igor Zhdanov and a local producer came under fire near the embattled Donbass town of Severodonetsk on Friday. They escaped unharmed, but, according to Zhdanov, two Reuters journalists in a car nearby were injured and their driver was killed.

“At first it looked as if they hit a landmine: the car flipped over and caught fire,” the RT correspondent wrote on his Telegram channel. “The driver died on the spot. The journalists were hospitalized. Our crew is fine.”

“They had waited for us to drive on a road, which, as it turned out, had been shelled before, and only then began the shelling, using a drone to adjust the fire. Both of our vehicles were civilian,” Zhdanov said.

There have been no comments from Reuters so far.

READ MORE: Ukrainian shelling kills 5-year-old child – DPR

Heavy fighting was reported in and around Severodonetsk as Russian and Donbass forces continued their offensive against the Ukrainian Army. Sergey Gayday, a senior local Kiev-appointed official, said on Thursday that most of the town had been wrestled away from Ukrainian control.

Valentin Gvozdev, a reporter for the Russian Defense Ministry-run Zvezda TV channel, was wounded in Severodonetsk on Thursday. He said that Donbass fighters had seized the majority of the residential areas, while Ukrainian artillery was shelling the town.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Sanctions, more sanctions’
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk on Ukraine: What’s the goal?
0:00
25:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies