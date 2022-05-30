icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 May, 2022 08:26
HomeRussia & FSU

Blast hits Russian-controlled city in Ukraine

A car bomb reportedly exploded in Melitopol, injuring two people
Blast hits Russian-controlled city in Ukraine
A photo purporting to show the aftermath of the explosion in Melitopol posted on social media by a city official. Image via Telegram.

A powerful explosion was reported on Monday morning in Melitopol, a Russian-controlled city in Ukraine’s Zaporozhye Region. It is believed to have been caused by a car bomb.

The local administration blamed the incident on Ukrainian “saboteurs,” who they claimed had targeted aid workers in what they consider to have been a terrorist attack.

The blast went off in the center of the city at around 7:40am local time. According to preliminary reports, two people were injured.

The local administration said the explosion was apparently a Ukrainian terrorist attack, and identified the two injured people as a man and a woman in their mid to late 20s. They were volunteers who were distributing humanitarian aid to residents near where the car bomb was detonated.

There was some speculation that the attack had been an assassination attempt targeting the head of the region’s Russian-allied administration, but local sources denied that he lived in the same building.

Melitopol is a city of some 150,000 people in Zaporozhye region in southern Ukraine. In has been under Russian control since early March.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine FEATURE
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: Second thoughts?
0:00
27:57
Running in the family? Aries Arugay, Professor of Political Science at the University of the Philippines Diliman
0:00
30:6
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies