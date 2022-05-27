West declared total war on Russian world – Moscow

Hostile nations use many tools at their disposal to damage and contain Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said

The confrontation between Western nations and Russia amounts to “total war,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday during a meeting with the heads of Russian regions.

Russian society and major political forces support the government’s decision to face this challenge, he added.

Western nations “are doubling, tripling, and quadrupling their efforts to deter our nation. They use a wide array of tools, from unilateral economic sanctions to totally deceitful propaganda in the global media,” Lavrov said, noting that “low-level Russophobia, which to our deepest regret is promoted by a number of governments, has risen to unprecedented levels.”

“The West has declared total war against us, against the entire Russian world. Nobody even hides this fact now,” Lavrov stated.

The ‘cancel culture’ targeting everything connected to our nation has become absurd.

Russia responded to the pressure with a uniting of “all healthy patriotic forces” and a surge of public support for Russia’s foreign policy, the foreign minister said.

Lavrov also noted that the crisis has exposed the true nature of the promises given to Russia 30 years ago, after the collapse of the USSR. “We now see the value of all the talk about universal values and the need to turn Europe into a common home from the Atlantic to the Pacific.” No one should have illusions about the attitude of the US and its allies towards Russia, he added.

The senior diplomat was speaking at a meeting of a Foreign Ministry council that includes all Russian regional heads as members. The advisory body regularly convenes to discuss how the diplomatic corps can assist various parts of the country. As foreign minister, Lavrov chairs the council.