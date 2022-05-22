icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 May, 2022 10:11
Mayor of Russian-held city in Ukraine injured in explosion

The blast rocked an apartment block in Energodar, wounding the official and two of his guards
Andrey Shevchik, mayor of Energodar, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine. © Sputnik

The mayor of the Russian-held city of Energodar in southeast Ukraine and two of his security guards were injured in an explosion on Sunday, local law enforcement said.

The blast occurred in the entranceway of an apartment block where the mother of Mayor Andrey Shevchik reportedly resides. An improvised explosive device was planted inside an electrical distribution box, a police representative told Russia’s TASS news agency. 

The mayor had recently received numerous threats from the Ukrainian side, he added.

Shevchik and the two guards are being treated in hospital with injuries of varying severity.

No residents of the apartment block were affected by the explosion, according to local media.

Images on social media have shown the destruction caused by the blast, with a metal door torn off and thrown into the courtyard. The remains of the explosive device can also be seen, along with metal bolts used as lethal fragmentation components.

Energodar is home to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe. The city of some 50,000 fell under Russian control in the early days of the military operation in Ukraine with Shevchik, a Ukrainian national, appointed by Moscow to head the local administration. Ukraine’s government does not recognise Shevchik as mayor, viewing him as part of an illegal occupation force.

