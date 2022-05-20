icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 May, 2022 16:47
HomeRussia & FSU

Germany sets date for heavy arms deliveries to Ukraine

Kiev will receive the first Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and ammunition in July, Berlin says
Germany sets date for heavy arms deliveries to Ukraine
FILE PHOTO. Gepard anti-aircraft gun tank (FlakPz). © AFP / Michael MANDT

The first 15 Gepard anti-aircraft vehicles will arrive in Ukraine sometime in July, along with 59,000 rounds of ammunition for them, the German Defense Ministry said on Friday. This would be the heaviest weapons system directly provided by Berlin to Kiev so far.

The announcement came after Friday’s phone call between German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht and her Ukrainian counterpart, Alexey Reznikov.

The Bundeswehr will also train Ukrainian operators on the vehicles, which are armed with twin 35mm autocannons. Lambrecht called the Gepard an “effective” weapon that could be used “for the protection of critical infrastructure.” 

Designed in the 1960s on the Leopard 1 tank chassis, the flakpanzer (air defense tank) was retired from active service with the Bundeswehr in 2012. Brazil, Jordan, and Romania currently operate second-hand Gepards. In April, Berlin authorized their manufacturer, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, to deliver up to 50 units to Ukraine at the German government’s expense.

UK to offer up fresh weapons to Ukraine
Read more
UK to offer up fresh weapons to Ukraine

The arrangement was proposed by Chancellor Olaf Sholz, who recently admitted that the Bundeswehr stocks were running low. While insisting that Germany – and its NATO allies – must arm Ukraine so Russia doesn’t win, Scholz also argued that Berlin should avoid direct military confrontation with Moscow.

According to German media, the Gepard should help Ukraine fend off Russian attack helicopters and may even be useful against infantry and lightly armored vehicles and trucks. In the German service, the Gepard was replaced by a smaller vehicle called the Ocelot, armed with Stinger missile launchers. The US and its NATO allies have supplied thousands of portable Stingers to Ukraine, to the point where its maker, Raytheon, warned of impending shortages.

Meanwhile, the Bundeswehr has trained Ukrainians to use the Panzerhaubitze (PzH) 2000. Though a German-designed self-propelled howitzer, the seven units reportedly delivered to Kiev have come from the Netherlands.

Though Kiev had also asked for mothballed Leopard 1 tanks, and their manufacturer, Rheinmetall, said it was willing to get 50 or more delivered, the deal reportedly fell through due to lack of ammunition and parts.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe? FEATURE
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Self-inflicted damage
0:00
25:23
CrossTalk: Europe at war?
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies