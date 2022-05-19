icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 May, 2022 19:54
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian and US top generals hold talks

Russian and US chiefs of staff have discussed the ongoing crisis in Ukraine
Russian and US top generals hold talks
© Global Look Press / ZUMAPRESS.com / Omar Marques

Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley held a rare series of phone calls on Thursday.

The two top military officials discussed various “issues of mutual interest,” including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. The talks were held at the request of the American side, it noted. The Pentagon remained tight-lipped as well, providing no details on the conversation.

“The military leaders discussed several security-related issues of concern and agreed to keep the lines of communication open,” a spokesman for Milley has said. “In accordance with past practice, the specific details of their conversation will be kept private.”

Russian and US defense chiefs hold talks
Read more
Russian and US defense chiefs hold talks

Speaking in Brussels on Thursday, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Tod Wolters, expressed his hope that the talks between Gerasimov and Milley would bring a diplomatic solution to the ongoing crisis one step closer.

The high-profile talks come less than a week after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke for the first time since the beginning of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine in late February. Few details on the top level talks have emerged since then, with both sides only confirming that Austin and Shoigu discussed assorted security issues including, but not limited to, the Ukraine crisis.

Russia attacked the neighboring state following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.

The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe? FEATURE
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Europe at war?
0:00
25:10
Stuck in history? Steve Keen, Honorary Research Fellow at University College London
0:00
0:00
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies