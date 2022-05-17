 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 May, 2022 14:31
HomeRussia & FSU

WATCH: Ukrainian fighters at Azovstal surrender to Russia

Moscow says 265 members of the nationalist Azov Battalion and Ukrainian troops have already laid down their arms
WATCH: Ukrainian fighters at Azovstal surrender to Russia
Credit: Russia’s Ministry of Defense

A video of members of the nationalist Azov Battalion and Ukrainian troops surrendering to Russian forces after being holed up for weeks at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol has been released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The clip, which was published on Tuesday, shows the Azov neo-Nazis and Ukrainian regular forces members being searched by the Russian servicemen and put on buses which were waiting for them outside the plant.

Many of those who laid down their arms appeared to be seriously wounded as they were carried out on stretchers. Some of the injured were filmed receiving medical assistance on site.

The government in Kiev gave the order to surrender to its fighters at Azovstal on Monday. Since then, 265 members of the nationalist Azov Battalion and Ukrainian troops have laid down their arms, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry, adding that 51 of them are seriously wounded. The injured were transported to a hospital in the town of Novoazovsk, controlled by the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Ukraine orders Azovstal fighters to surrender
Read more
Ukraine orders Azovstal fighters to surrender

According to Russia’s estimations, there could be up to 2,000 combatants inside the plant, which boasts massive underground communications.

Mariupol has seen the heaviest fighting during the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, suffering immense destruction. Moscow announced the capture of the strategic port city a month ago, with Azovstal remaining the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the area.

The besieged fighters, who suffered heavy losses and lacked food and water, have been given numerous opportunities to surrender by the Russian forces over the past few weeks. But until yesterday, they rejected the offers and demanded to be sent to a third country. However, earlier in May, they agreed to release civilians from the plant. Moscow says the people were held there as hostages and used as human shields.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe? FEATURE
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Stuck in history? Steve Keen, Honorary Research Fellow at University College London
0:00
0:00
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: NATO losing
0:00
26:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies