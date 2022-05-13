RT crew injured in Ukraine shelling

The RT crew came under artillery fire by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk Republic

The RT crew led by reporter Valentin Gorshenin were hit by rocket artillery near the town of Dokuchaevsk, in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), on Friday.

Two cameramen, Vladimir Batalin and Viktor Miroshnikov, received shrapnel wounds, and were rushed to a local hospital. Gorshenin himself was not harmed in the shelling.

The crew came under fire during the rocket artillery strike when they stopped at a gas station in the town to get coffee, Gorshenin said. No actual military targets were anywhere near the location, the journalist added.

