 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 May, 2022 14:36
HomeRussia & FSU

RT crew injured in Ukraine shelling

The RT crew came under artillery fire by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk Republic
RT crew injured in Ukraine shelling
©  RT

The RT crew led by reporter Valentin Gorshenin were hit by rocket artillery near the town of Dokuchaevsk, in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), on Friday.

Two cameramen, Vladimir Batalin and Viktor Miroshnikov, received shrapnel wounds, and were rushed to a local hospital. Gorshenin himself was not harmed in the shelling.

The crew came under fire during the rocket artillery strike when they stopped at a gas station in the town to get coffee, Gorshenin said. No actual military targets were anywhere near the location, the journalist added.

RT
©  RT

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on EU: Laugh or cry?
0:00
25:11
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Standoff
0:00
24:47
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies