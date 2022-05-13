 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 May, 2022 10:24
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow explains how anti-Russian sanctions will change the world

A new global security architecture will emerge following the collapse of the US-centered world, Russia’s former President Dmitry Medvedev says
Moscow explains how anti-Russian sanctions will change the world
© Getty Images / Image Source

The world isn’t going to be the same as a result of the severe sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and its allies over the conflict in Ukraine, ex-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has claimed.

Medvedev, who is now the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, took to Telegram on Friday to point out the possible effects of the restrictions that hurt not only Russia, but also those who impose them and the international community as a whole.

A number of “global supply chains” are going to be destroyed by the sanctions, creating a risk “a major logistical crisis,” the official wrote, adding that some Western airlines may also go broke due to being unable to use Russian airspace.

The energy crisis in the countries that slapped “self-harming” sanctions on Russian oil and gas will worsen, with energy prices continuing to grow, he said.

“A full-fledged international food crisis will emerge with the prospect of famine in individual states.”

‘New world financial order’ is coming – Moscow
Read more
‘New world financial order’ is coming – Moscow

Instability of national currencies, galloping inflation and the destruction of legal protections for private property will lead to monetary and financial crises, affecting separate countries or whole international blocs, Medvedev said.

“New regional conflicts will break out” in places where tensions remain unresolved for decades, while “the terrorists will increase their activities thinking that the attention of the Western governments is being distracted by wrangling with Russia,” he wrote.

According to Medvedev, new epidemics could start due to unfair international cooperation in the area and “direct facts of the use of biological weapons.”

Many international bodies, which have proven themselves ineffective during the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, are going to decay, he said, singling out the main European human rights organization, the Council of Europe.

Anti-Russia sanctions triggering global food and energy crises – China
Read more
Anti-Russia sanctions triggering global food and energy crises – China

“New international alliances of countries will be formed - based on pragmatic rather than ideological Anglo-Saxon principles.”

In the end, a new security architecture is going be created that’s going to acknowledge the “weakness of Westernized concepts of international relations,” “the collapse of the American-centered world” and “the existence of internationally respected interests of the countries, which are going through an acute phase of their contradictions with the West,” Medvedev wrote.

The US, EU and some other nations have slapped several rounds of unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow after it launched a military operation in Ukraine. Among other things, the foreign assets of the Russian Central Bank and various other entities and businessmen have been frozen, Russia was effectively cut off from the dollar- and euro-dominated money markets, and a wide array of foreign businesses have stopped dealing with the country.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on EU: Laugh or cry?
0:00
25:11
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Standoff
0:00
24:47
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies