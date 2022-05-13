Moscow explains how anti-Russian sanctions will change the world

A new global security architecture will emerge following the collapse of the US-centered world, Russia’s former President Dmitry Medvedev says

The world isn’t going to be the same as a result of the severe sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and its allies over the conflict in Ukraine, ex-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has claimed.

Medvedev, who is now the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, took to Telegram on Friday to point out the possible effects of the restrictions that hurt not only Russia, but also those who impose them and the international community as a whole.

A number of “global supply chains” are going to be destroyed by the sanctions, creating a risk “a major logistical crisis,” the official wrote, adding that some Western airlines may also go broke due to being unable to use Russian airspace.

The energy crisis in the countries that slapped “self-harming” sanctions on Russian oil and gas will worsen, with energy prices continuing to grow, he said.

“A full-fledged international food crisis will emerge with the prospect of famine in individual states.”

Instability of national currencies, galloping inflation and the destruction of legal protections for private property will lead to monetary and financial crises, affecting separate countries or whole international blocs, Medvedev said.

“New regional conflicts will break out” in places where tensions remain unresolved for decades, while “the terrorists will increase their activities thinking that the attention of the Western governments is being distracted by wrangling with Russia,” he wrote.

According to Medvedev, new epidemics could start due to unfair international cooperation in the area and “direct facts of the use of biological weapons.”

Many international bodies, which have proven themselves ineffective during the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, are going to decay, he said, singling out the main European human rights organization, the Council of Europe.

“New international alliances of countries will be formed - based on pragmatic rather than ideological Anglo-Saxon principles.”

In the end, a new security architecture is going be created that’s going to acknowledge the “weakness of Westernized concepts of international relations,” “the collapse of the American-centered world” and “the existence of internationally respected interests of the countries, which are going through an acute phase of their contradictions with the West,” Medvedev wrote.

The US, EU and some other nations have slapped several rounds of unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow after it launched a military operation in Ukraine. Among other things, the foreign assets of the Russian Central Bank and various other entities and businessmen have been frozen, Russia was effectively cut off from the dollar- and euro-dominated money markets, and a wide array of foreign businesses have stopped dealing with the country.