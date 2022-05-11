 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 May, 2022 15:09
Ukrainian nuclear workers sacked for Victory Day celebrations

Ukrainian energy company lays off three employees who took part in an Immortal Regiment procession
This aerial view shows the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant located in the steppe zone on the shore of the Kakhovsky reservoir in the city of Energodar, Zaporozhye region, Ukraine. © Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

Ukraine’s national nuclear power plant operator Energoatom has fired three employees of the Zaporozhye plant for taking part in an Immortal Regiment march during commemorations of the 77th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany on May 9.

The company announced the decision in its Telegram channel on Wednesday, adding that “the three former workers of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant can now make any other institution or organization happy with their presence.” 

Energoatom stated that while it honors the memory of those who defeated Nazism with “infinite respect” it considers any joint celebrations with “those who are killing Ukrainians today” to be “unacceptable.” 

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power plant - the largest of its kind in Europe - is located in the city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region of Ukraine, where Russian forces took control of several cities in early March. 

On May 9th, people from the Zaporozhye, Kherson and Harkov regions took part in the ‘Immortal Regiment’ procession, which is traditionally held in Russia and some other countries on Victory Day in remembrance of those who laid down their lives during the fight against Nazi Germany during the second World War. The marches were held in Kherson, Melitopol, Mariupol and other cities across the region.

Russia launched an offensive against Ukraine in late February, following Kiev’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.

The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

CrossTalk on Ukraine: Standoff
0:00
24:47
Worse than war? Andy Mok, Senior Research Fellow at the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
30:7
