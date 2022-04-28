 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Apr, 2022 10:12
HomeRussia & FSU

European country says no alternative to Russian gas

Moldova's president hopes supplies from Gazprom will continue as other options are too expensive
European country says no alternative to Russian gas
The logo of Russia's energy giant Gazprom © AFP / Nikolay Doychinov

Moldova's President Maia Sandu has acknowledged that her country has no way to substitute Russian gas, expressing hope that deliveries by Gazprom will continue despite an unsettled debt.

“We find ourselves in a very difficult situation,” Sandu said in an interview with broadcaster Jurnal TV on Wednesday.

Moldova’s contract with Russia’s gas Gazprom expires on May 1. In order for it to be prolonged, the country has to complete an audit of its huge debt for earlier gas deliveries before the Russian side. But Chisinau is unlikely to meet the deadline, having claimed earlier that the conflict in Ukraine has prevented it from hiring a foreign auditor to do the job. According to Gazprom, its Moldovan counterpart Moldovagas owes it some $709 million.

“We can’t give up on gas when we have no other alternative. Electricity supply also depends on gas, so there's no alternative here, too,” the president pointed out.

Third EU state balks at ‘ruble payments’ for gas
Read more
Third EU state balks at ‘ruble payments’ for gas

Sandu, who came to power in 2020 on a promise of European integration, expressed hope that deliveries of Russian gas won't come to a halt and leaving the country no option but to look for other supplies.

Moldova, a former Soviet republic of 2.6 million sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, has technical means to get gas from other sources, but it needs to find a supplier, who could propose a good midterm contract, she said.

“But it’s even more difficult when it comes to electricity. The government had earlier launched a tender in order to acquire it, but was left unsatisfied as the offers were too expensive,” the 49-year-old explained.

Earlier this month, Moldova addressed Gazprom in order to get a respite so that gas deliveries would continue despite the debt issue remaining unsettled.

READ MORE: Russia halts gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland

On Wednesday, Russia cut off gas supply to Bulgaria and Poland after the two EU nations refused to comply with Moscow's demand for payments for its gas to be made in rubles. The new rules were introduced in response to Western sanctions on Russia and the freezing of its assets over the events in Ukraine.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'Something is rotten in the state of Pakistan': How Islamabad's stance shapes the region
'Something is rotten in the state of Pakistan': How Islamabad's stance shapes the region FEATURE
Bloodshed in Transnistria: A brutal precedent of a post-Soviet war 20 years before Ukraine
Bloodshed in Transnistria: A brutal precedent of a post-Soviet war 20 years before Ukraine FEATURE
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off?
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Dual realities
0:00
25:7
Sinking & drowning? Wang Wen, Executive Dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies
0:00
29:26
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies