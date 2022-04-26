 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Apr, 2022 12:09
HomeRussia & FSU

Man goes on rampage at nursery

The shotgun-armed shooter took his own life shortly after killing three in Russia’s Ulyanovsk Region
Man goes on rampage at nursery
© RT

A shotgun-toting man killed two children and one female staff member at a nursery school in Ulyanovsk Region, in central Russia, before taking his own life.

The tragedy unfolded in the village of Veshkayma on Tuesday during the daytime nap at the preschool, several media outlets reported. Local authorities have confirmed that the incident claimed the lives of four people.

The victims reportedly include a five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl along with one member of staff. According to the outlets, at least one woman was injured as well.

The police have identified the shooter as a 26-year-old local resident. Although the authorities are currently working to establish his motives, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova reported that the suspect had mental problems.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Bloodshed in Transnistria: A brutal precedent of a post-Soviet war 20 years before Ukraine
Bloodshed in Transnistria: A brutal precedent of a post-Soviet war 20 years before Ukraine FEATURE
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off?
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off? FEATURE
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sinking & drowning? Wang Wen, Executive Dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies
0:00
29:26
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: No to peace?
0:00
26:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies