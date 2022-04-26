Man goes on rampage at nursery

The shotgun-armed shooter took his own life shortly after killing three in Russia’s Ulyanovsk Region

A shotgun-toting man killed two children and one female staff member at a nursery school in Ulyanovsk Region, in central Russia, before taking his own life.

The tragedy unfolded in the village of Veshkayma on Tuesday during the daytime nap at the preschool, several media outlets reported. Local authorities have confirmed that the incident claimed the lives of four people.

The victims reportedly include a five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl along with one member of staff. According to the outlets, at least one woman was injured as well.

The police have identified the shooter as a 26-year-old local resident. Although the authorities are currently working to establish his motives, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova reported that the suspect had mental problems.