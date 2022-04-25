 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Traitors’ will be executed – Ukrainian governor

Head of Ukraine’s Nikolaev Region, Vitaly Kim, has revealed a secret force was created to eliminate “traitors”
Vitaly Kim, the governor of Mykolaiv Oblast, speaks during a fresh briefing to journalists in Mykolaiv, a city on the shores of the Black Sea that has been under Russian attack for days on March 11, 2022. © BULENT KILIC / AFP

Vitaly Kim, who serves as the governor of Ukraine’s Nikolaev Region, has warned that citizens cooperating with Russian forces will face extrajudicial execution. He revealed the chilling fate awaiting “traitors” during a live TV broadcast last Thursday.

Kim made the comment, on the Ukraine 24 TV channel, after the presenter brought up claims made earlier by officials in Kherson, according to which, information about pro-Ukrainian activists, veterans who had fought in the Donbass, as well as journalists living in the city had been leaked to Russian forces.

Kim, in turn, cited the recent killing of a pro-Russian blogger in the city, who was shot dead on April 20, as proof that “Kherson is Ukraine,” and that “there are guerrilla fighters there.

Moreover, Kim warned that “traitors will be executed,” adding that he is “not afraid of this word.

The Ukrainian official expressed absolute certainty that “it will be like that.

Ukrainian plot to kill Russian journalist foiled – Moscow READ MORE: Ukrainian plot to kill Russian journalist foiled – Moscow

In response, the presenter cited a top Ukrainian official who had previously warned that a special force had been established which would eliminating traitors.

Kim interjected, assuring the anchor that the secret unit was in fact already operating. The presenter, in turn, urged everyone listening to the broadcast to keep this fact in mind.

The governor also claimed that Ukraine had developed superior tech and IT capabilities which allowed its special services to track down practically anyone. Kim concluded that “no one will be able to hide from justice.” He didn't provide any evidence to back up his assertion.

Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state. The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

