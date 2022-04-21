 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Apr, 2022 10:23
HomeRussia & FSU

Fire breaks out at Russian military research facility

At least seven people have been killed in the blaze, rescuers told the Russian media
Fire breaks out at Russian military research facility
© RT

A fire broke out at the Russian Defense Ministry's research facility in the city of Tver, some 180 kilometers (112 miles) northwest of Moscow, on Thursday.

At least seven people were killed in the blaze, a representative of the emergencies services told the media.

The local medics said that seven people required hospitalization as a result of the incident, with three of them placed in intensive care. Most of the patients had suffered burns, they added.

Initial reports suggest that two people were killed and 20 others wounded in the fire.

Footage from the scene shows large clouds of smoke billowing from the upper floors of the building, which belongs to the Central Research and Development Institute of Aerospace Defense Troops.

The burning building has been evacuated, with fire brigades currently working on site.

According to preliminary data, the blaze spanned across some thousand square meters and caused a partial collapse of the roof.

The fire had  started in one of the rooms on the second floor of the administrative building.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off?
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off? FEATURE
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo FEATURE
Kramatorsk train station attack: The key to finding the perpetrator lies in this overlooked detail
Kramatorsk train station attack: The key to finding the perpetrator lies in this overlooked detail FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Canceling Russia’
0:00
25:27
The blind side of history? Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security
0:00
29:19
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies