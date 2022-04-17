 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Apr, 2022 10:27
Munitions factory destroyed outside Kiev – Russia

Russian forces hit 68 targets across Ukraine overnight, the Defense Ministry has reported
FILE PHOTO: Smoke plumes over Kiev, Ukraine, April 16, 2022. © Metin Semiz /Anadolu Agency / Getty İmages

The Russian military has used “high-precision air-launched missiles” to destroy a munitions factory in Brovary, a town outside the Ukrainian capital, Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov told a daily press briefing on Sunday.

He also claimed that 68 targets were hit overnight, including two S-300 air defense missile system radars, as well as several weapons depots and fuel terminals. Russia previously stated that it had struck a tank factory and also a facility that made anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles in Kiev.

Moscow has stepped up strikes on the Ukrainian capital and surrounding areas in recent days after accusing Ukraine of shelling Russian villages in the border regions. Ukraine has denied attacking Russian territory.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed this week the loss of the cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, due to a fire and detonation of ammunition onboard. Ukraine, meanwhile, claimed that it hit the vessel with two missiles.

Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.

The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

