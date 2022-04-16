 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Apr, 2022 14:10
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia says it destroyed tank factory in Kiev

Moscow reported hitting 16 targets in Ukraine overnight
Russia says it destroyed tank factory in Kiev
Plumes of smoke over Kiev, Ukraine, April 16, 2022. © Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Russia used high-precision strikes to destroy an armored-vehicle manufacturing plant in Kiev and a military repair depot in the city of Nikolaev in southern Ukraine, Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

He added that 16 targets were hit overnight, including Ukrainian military units, weapons and ammunition depots, and radar facilities.

Moscow warned that it would step up strikes on Kiev after accusing Ukraine of shelling Russian territory on Thursday. Kiev has denied launching attacks on Russian soil.

British commandos return to Ukraine – The Times
Read more
British commandos return to Ukraine – The Times

Russia confirmed on Thursday that the cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the country’s Black Sea Fleet sank after a fire and detonation of ammunition onboard. Ukraine, however, claimed that it hit the Russian vessel with anti-ship missiles.

Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.

The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Why the outcome of Russia-Ukraine talks will change Europe’s security landscape
Why the outcome of Russia-Ukraine talks will change Europe’s security landscape FEATURE
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure FEATURE
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Heading toward war?
0:00
25:8
CrossTalk: End of globalization?
0:00
25:39
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies