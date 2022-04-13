 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Apr, 2022 13:13
HomeRussia & FSU

Nordic leaders betraying their national interests – Russia

In making false claims of a Russian threat, Finland and Sweden go against their own interests in favor of NATO's, Russia says 
Nordic leaders betraying their national interests – Russia
FILE PHOTO. Armoured troops from Skaraborg's Swedish regiments practicing with a US-enhanced armored gun company as part of the preparations for Aurora 17 field exercise in Skövde, Sweden. © AFP / Bjorn LARSSON ROSVALL

Russia has criticized accusations that it poses a threat to Sweden and Finland amid their sudden drive to join NATO. Leaders in the Nordic states have recently expressed a desire to enter the US-led military bloc following Moscow's military attack on Ukraine.

“These claims [over an alleged Russian threat] are unintelligent. They are not based on facts. They are in the realm of propaganda and provocations. They go against the national interests of those countries,” the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Radio Sputnik on Wednesday. “I believe it would be wrong to consider these statements as an independent opinion,” she added.

On Tuesday Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde told reporters while visiting Bosnia-Herzegovina that Russia threatening Sweden or Finland is unacceptable. “Our citizens must make their own security decisions,” she said, regarding Stockholm mulling over membership in the Western military bloc.

Zakharova has argued that those Scandinavian politicians who advocate for joining NATO serve not the interests of their people but rather the interests of the US.  

Timeline for new NATO expansion revealed – media
Read more
Timeline for new NATO expansion revealed – media

In light of Moscow's military action in Ukraine, the Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has also stated that it is time to reconsider Finland’s neutral status. She has promised that the country’s parliament will discuss NATO membership next week.

Earlier this week, media reported that Helsinki and Stockholm may apply to join the North Atlantic Alliance as early as this summer. Unnamed US officials confirmed to The Times that the possibility of NATO membership for both Nordic countries was discussed during the alliance's two-day meeting last week attended by Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto along with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde. 

Moscow opposes the expansion of the Alliance, but it does not see the accession of Finland and Sweden to the bloc as an existential threat, according to the Kremlin's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov. However, NATO creeping on Russia's northern borders would force Moscow to make its “Western flank more sophisticated in terms of security,” he told Sky News last Friday.

NATO is “tailored for confrontation and the main purpose for its existence is to confront our country,” Peskov concluded.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure FEATURE
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa FEATURE
The price of politics: What will happen if the West really abandons Russian gas?
The price of politics: What will happen if the West really abandons Russian gas? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: End of globalization?
0:00
25:39
Close enemies, distant friends? Yusuf Alabarda, retired colonel of the Turkish Armed Forces
0:00
30:44
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies