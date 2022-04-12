 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zelensky announces arrest of opposition leader
12 Apr, 2022 18:20
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian opposition leader arrested

Zelensky shares photo of Viktor Medvedchuk in handcuffs
Ukrainian opposition leader arrested
© Telegram / Zelenskiy /Official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his delight on Tuesday after Kiev's successor to the Soviet-era KGB arrested the country's most prominent opposition leader. 

The President shared a photo of his handcuffed rival Viktor Medvedchuk on social media, with the caption: “A special operation was carried out by the SBU. Well done! Details to follow."

Medvedchuk heads the second largest party in the national parliament, the “Opposition Platform - For Life.” He was previously placed under house arrest, last year, as part of Zelensky's clampdown on dissent, which was granted tacit approval by the regime's Western supporters. 

Formed in 1991, to replace the KGB, the SBU is Ukraine's main intelligence and security agency.

Medvedchuk, who opposed the 2014 Kiev Maidan, and believes the country's Western turn to be detrimental to Ukraine's interests, has led his party since 2018. He previously served as Chief of Staff to former President Leonid Kuchma, in the early 2000s.

Some Western commentators have labelled him as Vladimir Putin's "closest ally in Ukraine." However, the Russian President has described Medvechuk as a "Ukrainian nationalist."

EXCLUSIVE: Amid ‘political repression,’ Ukraine becoming American ‘colony’ in Europe, says sanctioned opposition leader Medvedchuk
Read more
EXCLUSIVE: Amid ‘political repression,’ Ukraine becoming American ‘colony’ in Europe, says sanctioned opposition leader Medvedchuk

In 2019, Opposition Platform - For Life won 13% of the vote in a parliamentary election, making it the country's largest opposition faction. Last year, polls showed that it had passed out Zelensky's Servant of the People as the most popular party in the state.

That seemed to prompt a crackdown by Zelensky, who closed media outlets associated with Medvedchuk. Soon after, the politician was arrested on politically motivated "treason" charges.

Medvedchuk has rejected accusations of being “pro-Russian,” insisting his party represents millions of ordinary Ukrainians. In February 2021, he accused Zelensky of seeking to establish a dictatorship in Ukraine and suppress the legally elected opposition.

Authorities in Kiev also charged Zelensky’s predecessor Petro Poroshenko with treason, back in December 2021 – on the same charge as Medvedchuk: illegally buying coal from the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk and thus “financing terrorism.” Poroshenko made a big deal out of publicly returning to Ukraine in January, and a Kiev court refused to jail him. 

Unlike Medvedchuk, Poroshenko has substantial support in the West. 

Ukrainian opposition leader Medvedchuk has house arrest prolonged as prosecutors bring new charges of ‘treason & aiding terrorism’
Read more
Ukrainian opposition leader Medvedchuk has house arrest prolonged as prosecutors bring new charges of ‘treason & aiding terrorism’

The US and its allies have sought to justify their support for Ukraine by saying Zelensky is a democrat fighting for freedom, and have presented Russia’s actions towards Kiev as motivated by a fear of democracy.

Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, following a seven-year standoff over Kiev’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements and end the conflict with the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk. Russia ended up recognizing the two as independent states, at which point they asked for military aid.

Russia demands that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two Donbass republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure FEATURE
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa FEATURE
The price of politics: What will happen if the West really abandons Russian gas?
The price of politics: What will happen if the West really abandons Russian gas? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Close enemies, distant friends? Yusuf Alabarda, retired colonel of the Turkish Armed Forces
0:00
30:44
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Lies and liars
0:00
26:19
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies