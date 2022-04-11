 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zelensky announces arrest of opposition leader
11 Apr, 2022 15:30
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian diplomatic compound seized in Poland

The building will be used to accommodate “Ukrainian friends,” according to the mayor of Warsaw
Russian diplomatic compound seized in Poland
The abandoned Russian compound in Warsaw, Poland is pictured on April 11, 2022. © AFP / Damien Simonart

A long-disused Russian diplomatic compound in Warsaw was seized by Polish authorities on Monday. The Russian mission objected to the move, sending a diplomatic note to the host country’s Foreign Ministry.

The breach of the facility by Polish bailiffs attracted a crowd of reporters and was attended by the city’s Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who pledged to use the building to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

“As promised, we are taking over the so-called Spyville and we will try to hand it over to our Ukrainian guests,” Trzaskowski said in a video address from the scene shared on his Twitter feed, referring to the compound by its popular nickname.

“At the moment, we are checking the technical condition of the building. I am glad that we can show that Warsaw helps our Ukrainian friends in such a symbolic way.”

Poland reveals new anti-Russia proposals READ MORE: Poland reveals new anti-Russia proposals

The building in question was built by the Soviet Union back in 1970 under an agreement with Poland to house Soviet diplomats and their families. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the status of the building has been contested, with Polish authorities arguing that the facility did not qualify as a diplomatic property, while Moscow insists it still enjoys such status.

The breach of the compound was confirmed by Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev, who said the mission had raised the issue with the country’s Foreign Ministry.

“We immediately sent a note of protest to the Polish Foreign Ministry, in which we stated that the site where the facility is located was provided to us by the Polish authorities in the ’70s. The Polish side has not terminated this agreement and is a party to it, so this agreement is still binding,” the diplomat told reporters.

The compound has been vacant for decades and has fallen into disrepair, Andreev noted, expressing doubts over Warsaw’s plans to use it to house Ukrainian refugees.

“Due to the obstructionist position of the Polish authorities, which for many years prevented the registration of this building as Russian real estate, we were deprived of the opportunity to use it,” the diplomat said.

Russia kicks out more foreign diplomats READ MORE: Russia kicks out more foreign diplomats

“It remained abandoned, degraded and desolate for many years and is currently in obvious disrepair. I do not know who is going to live there, but at the moment it is certainly unsuitable for accommodating anyone.”

The already-strained ties between Russia and Poland entered a downward spiral after Moscow launched its large-scale military operation in Ukraine late in February. Apart from seizing the contested diplomatic property and a Russian embassy school, Warsaw has also expelled a record number of Russian envoys. On March 23, Poland expelled 45 Russian diplomats, alleging they were involved in intelligence operations threatening the country and its allies.

Moscow responded in a tit-for-tat fashion, declaring 45 Polish diplomatic workers ‘personae non-gratae’ and ordering them to leave the country before April 13.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure FEATURE
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa FEATURE
The price of politics: What will happen if the West really abandons Russian gas?
The price of politics: What will happen if the West really abandons Russian gas? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Close enemies, distant friends? Yusuf Alabarda, retired colonel of the Turkish Armed Forces
0:00
30:44
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Lies and liars
0:00
26:19
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies