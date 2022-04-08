 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Apr, 2022 21:40
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia bans Western NGOs

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch are among the shuttered Russian branches of US, UK, German and Polish NGOs
Russia bans Western NGOs
© Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Russia has ordered shut more than a dozen local branches of nonprofits, foundations and other NGOs based in the West, saying they have violated Russian law.

Among the organizations affected are Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the Carnegie Foundation for International Peace, and several German and Polish NGOs.

The Justice Ministry in Moscow announced on Friday that it will be removing from the registry fifteen Russian branches of organizations based in the US, UK, Germany, and Poland, citing “identified violations of Russian law.”

Russia’s ban applies to branches of the UK-based Amnesty International Ltd, the US-based Carnegie Foundation for International Peace, Human Rights Watch Inc, and the Institute for International Education. Russian branches of the Swiss-based Aga Khan Foundation and the Polish NGO Wspólnota Polska were likewise shuttered.

Serbia says it was blackmailed over UN vote READ MORE: Serbia says it was blackmailed over UN vote

Most of the banned NGOs are German, however, including the foundations named after Friedrich Naumann, Friedrich Ebert, Konrad Adenauer, Hanns Seidel, Heinrich Boell, and Rosa Luxemburg – as well as the German Research Foundation offices in Russia.

Amnesty International claimed on Thursday that Russia engaged in “extrajudicial executions and other unlawful killings” in Ukraine that need to be investigated as war crimes. Russia has rejected these accusations, which originated with the Ukrainian government, insisting that its ongoing military operation in Ukraine is not targeting civilians.

Meanwhile, US Senators Rick Scott (R-Florida) and Mike Braun (R-Indiana) have proposed a bill that would block any taxpayer funding to Amnesty International (AI), accusing the group of “false, antisemitic reports attacking Israel, America's strongest ally in the Middle East.”

The two senators said AI has received more than $2.5 million from the US government over the past 20 years alone.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality
'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality FEATURE
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Europe’s isolation?
0:00
26:44
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Psyop war
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies