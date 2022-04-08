 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Apr, 2022 16:07
HomeRussia & FSU

EU leaders arrive in Ukraine

President and top diplomat visit Kiev in show of support against Russia
EU leaders arrive in Ukraine
European Commission President von der Leyen (L) and Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (R) © European Commission / Pool / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrived in Kiev by train on Friday, pledging support for Ukraine’s “EU path.” Their visit comes after Russia pulled back troops from the vicinity of the capital.

The trip is a signal that “Ukraine is in control of its territory,” Borrell told reporters.

“Ukraine is not a country invaded, dominated. There is still a government (which) receives people from outside and you can travel to Kiev,” he added.

Von der Leyen told the media she was bringing the message that there “will be the EU path” for Ukraine to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

EU faces ‘historic decline’ in living standards – MEP
Read more
EU faces ‘historic decline’ in living standards – MEP

“Usually, it takes years before the EU council accepts application for membership but Ukraine did that in a week or two and I ask to move forward as soon as possible,” she said, adding that her goal is to present Ukraine’s application to the council “this summer.”

Von der Leyen also pledged support for Ukraine to “emerge from the war as a democratic country,” with EU financial help. Borrell told reporters he hoped the EU would offer another 500 million euros in aid to Kiev in the near future.

Zelensky has demanded of the US and its EU allies to do more against Russia, including a total ban on oil and gas purchases and accepting Ukraine as a full member. He argues that Russia threatens not just his country, but European security as a whole.

Oil sanctions are “a big elephant in the room,” as they would seriously impact EU economies, but a decision on exports will be raised on Monday, Borrell said.

The two officials were later taken to Bucha, a town northwest of Kiev, to see the bodies of what the Ukrainian government says are civilians massacred by the Russian troops during their withdrawal. Moscow has denied the allegation and claimed Kiev manipulated evidence for a “provocation.”

Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, following a seven-year standoff over Kiev’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements and end the conflict with the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk. Russia ended up recognizing the two as independent states, at which point they asked for military aid.

Russia demands that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two Donbass republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality
'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality FEATURE
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Europe’s isolation?
0:00
26:44
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Psyop war
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies