Russia denies striking train station in Ukraine
8 Apr, 2022 09:53
Kiev’s claims that a Russian missile hit Kramatorsk are not true, the Russian defense ministry said
The Russian defense ministry has denied claims coming from Kiev that one of its missiles targeted a train station in eastern Ukraine. At least 30 civilians were reportedly killed and over 100 injured in the incident on Friday in Kramatorsk.

Ukrainian officials immediately claimed the strike involved a Russian missile, either an Iskander or a Tochka U. The Russian ministry stated it had no operations planned for the Kramatorsk area for Friday and called the accusations “a provocation that has absolutely no relation to reality.”

The Russian military added that images shared by witnesses show debris from a Tochka U missile, a weapon system that “only the Ukrainian forces use,” according to the statement.

A missile of a similar type hit the city of Donetsk on March 14, the ministry pointed out. The attack, which Moscow attributed to a Ukrainian missile unit, killed 17 people and injured 36 others, it said.

READ MORE: Dozens reported killed in rocket strike in Donbass

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

