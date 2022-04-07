 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Apr, 2022 07:02
HomeRussia & FSU

Pentagon confirms ‘complete withdrawal’ of Russian troops

The US military said Russian forces cleared out of the Kiev region in what Moscow called a “good faith” measure
Pentagon confirms ‘complete withdrawal’ of Russian troops
FILE PHOTO: Russian soldiers greet each other near Chernihiv, Ukraine, March 29, 2022. ©  Sputnik / Russian Defense MInistry

Russian soldiers have “completely” vacated areas around the Ukrainian capital, Kiev and another city nearby, the Pentagon has said, following a pledge from the Kremlin to “drastically” reduce military activity in the region as negotiators attempt to bring an end to the fighting.

The Pentagon has observed a full withdrawal from the formerly besieged areas, a senior military official told reporters on Wednesday during a background briefing.

“We would assess that Russian forces near Kiev and Chernigov have completed their withdrawal from the area to re-consolidate and refit in Belarus and in Russia,” they said, adding, “We are not showing Russian forces in or around Kiev or to the north [of] Kiev, and we’re not showing Russian forces in or around Chernigov.”

Russia claims ‘first stage’ of Ukraine offensive complete READ MORE: Russia claims ‘first stage’ of Ukraine offensive complete

The statement comes after Russia declared plans to significantly pull back its forces in the two cities late last month, saying it would be a show of good faith as peace talks brokered by Turkey inch forward. Days prior, the Russian military noted that it had achieved its main goals in the area and would shift the focus to the “liberation” of the Donbass regions in the east, which declared secession from the government in Kiev in 2014 and have since been recognized as independent by Moscow.

The withdrawal has been marred by controversy, with Ukrainian officials alleging that hundreds of civilians were killed in the town of Bucha on the outskirts of Kiev before Russian soldiers left the area. Though Moscow has unequivocally denied the charge and requested a United Nations Security Council meeting to address the matter, Washington and some Western allies have taken Kiev’s side, with US President Joe Biden suggesting Russia may be responsible for “war crimes.”

Despite the accusations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has insisted that his country would continue negotiations with Moscow, saying “Ukraine must find peace” after repeatedly expressing interest in direct talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

READ MORE: West working to disrupt Ukraine peace talks – Russia

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality
'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality FEATURE
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Psyop war
0:00
25:10
Deterred deterrence? Pravin Sawhney, former Indian Army officer and editor of FORCE Magazine
0:00
29:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies