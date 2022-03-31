 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Mar, 2022 21:48
HomeRussia & FSU

Poland asks for billions in EU funding for Ukrainian refugees

The Polish deputy minister believes that eventually his country will get the funds but is glad that it didn’t wait for them
Poland asks for billions in EU funding for Ukrainian refugees
A volunteer helps a refugee from Ukraine upon her arrival to border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, March 31, 2022. © AP / Sergei Grits

Poland has requested €2.2 billion from the EU to cover the costs associated with the Ukrainian refugees, the country’s deputy interior minister, Blazej Pobozy, has revealed.

Speaking to the TVP Info broadcaster, Pobozy explained that, with such an influx of refugees, the costs are huge and are expected to rise even more.

We calculate the costs at around a thousand euros per person for the first six months. At this moment, the needs which we reported to the European Commission have amounted to 2 billion 200 million euros,” the official said.

Ukraine accuses Red Cross of 'working for enemy' READ MORE: Ukraine accuses Red Cross of 'working for enemy'

He added that Poland is not only “a spokesman” for the Ukrainians in Europe but also a country helping the refugees “here and now,” and thus it has all the grounds to apply for funds from the EU “here and now.” According to Pobozy, only 16 million euros have been allocated for his ministry so far to deal with the crisis, which was obviously not enough.

So far, Poland has not received any money for refugees from the European Commission,” he said. 

The deputy minister believes, however, that eventually his country will receive the requested funds. He emphasized, however, that if Poland waited for money to arrive before providing help to the refugees, there would by now be “a gigantic humanitarian catastrophe.” 

According to the latest data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the total number of refugees having fled Ukraine since the launch of Russia’s attack on February 24 exceeds 4 million. More than 2.3 million are now in Poland.

Russia attacked its neighbor in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements signed in 2014, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.

Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiated end?
0:00
26:27
Third time lucky? Henry Sardaryan, dean of the School of Governance and Politics, MGIMO University
0:00
28:18
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies