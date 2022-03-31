 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Mar, 2022 17:40
HomeRussia & FSU

Azerbaijan planning ‘large-scale’ attack, Armenia claims

Yerevan claims Baku is looking for a pretext for a military offensive
Azerbaijan planning ‘large-scale’ attack, Armenia claims
Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh region © Getty Images / Walter Bibikow

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of trying to create a pretext for launching “a large-scale attack on Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Speaking on Thursday at a government meeting, Pashinyan said that Baku “first dumps theses on a diplomatic or public platform,” and “ascribes some promises to Armenia,” claiming later that Yerevan is not complying with the agreements.

Pashinyan cited Baku’s claims that Yerevan had not responded to its five-point peace settlement proposal, sent via the Minsk Group on March 10. According to the Armenian prime minister, his government responded on March 14.

Pashinyan believes that “Baku is trying to legitimize a large-scale attack on Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Azerbaijan launches airstrikes – Moscow READ MORE: Azerbaijan launches airstrikes – Moscow

Nevertheless, the prime minister expressed hope that, despite rising tensions in bilateral relations, his upcoming meeting in Brussels with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and European Council President Charles Michel on March 6 will bear fruit.

I once again express Armenia’s readiness to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan. Armenia is ready for the immediate start of peace negotiations,” Pashinyan said.

On Thursday, Azerbaijan’s leader also expressed support for a peace agreement as soon as possible.

The last few weeks have seen tensions around Nagorno-Karabakh – a region populated with ethnic Armenians, but internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan – significantly escalating, with the international community expressing concern over the developments.

Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of seizing two villages, Khramort and Parukh – which the Azerbaijanis call Farukh – located on the armistice line which was established in 2020 between Azerbaijan and the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR). Armenian media claims that the ensuing firefight, which allegedly involved Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 combat drones, resulted in more than a dozen wounded and three killed on its side, as well as an unspecified number of Azerbaijani casualties.

Baku denied the accusations, saying its troops were simply “continuing the process of clarifying their locations and positions without the use of force.”

However, on March 26, Russian peacekeepers, who are currently patrolling the NKR, reported that the Azerbaijani military had violated the ceasefire, launching airstrikes against forces of the breakaway region. Baku then accused Russia of taking a “one-sided” view of the events. Blaming Armenia for the escalation, Azerbaijan claimed that it was responding to a “covert attack” by the “illegal Armenian forces.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiated end?
0:00
26:27
Third time lucky? Henry Sardaryan, dean of the School of Governance and Politics, MGIMO University
0:00
28:18
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies