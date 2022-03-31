 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Mar, 2022 09:36
Kiev sends new arms ‘wish list’ to US – media

US was reportedly asked to send drones, radars, anti-drone systems and Soviet ground attack planes
FILE PHOTO. Ukrainian and US servicemen speak in front of the Ukrainian Su-25 at the Starokostyantyniv airbase in 2018. ©Genya SAVILOV / AFP

Ukraine this week has sent to Washington its latest list of things it wants to get to continue fighting against Russia, CNN reported after obtaining the document. Kiev is said to have requested reconnaissance and attack drones, tactical radars, electronic warfare anti-drone systems and close-air support aircraft.

Ukraine has delivered several wish lists to the Americans over the past few weeks. One of them, revealed last week, requested 1,000 man-portable anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles per day.

The new bid outlines 17 priority items, including Switchblade kamikaze drones. The drones were included in President Joe Biden’s $800 million military aid package for Ukraine announced on March 16.

The military planes requested by Ukraine are Sukhoi Su-25s – jets originally produced by the USSR and later Russia. Ukraine inherited dozens of that type of aircraft during the collapse of the Soviet Union, but reportedly had just 17 still operational as of last year.

CNN said, among other things, Kiev is now seeking artillery systems, anti-ship missiles, optical surveillance equipment and planes to transport weapons. It also wants neighboring countries to provide logistical support to its armed forces by treating its wounded and repairing its damaged military hardware.

Moscow attacked its neighbor in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements signed in 2014, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.

Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

