 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Mar, 2022 18:57
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia's Putin and Germany's Scholz talk gas for rubles

Vladimir Putin assured his German counterpart that gas contracts wouldn’t be affected by the switch to Russian currency
Russia's Putin and Germany's Scholz talk gas for rubles
FILE PHOTO: Pipes at the now-defunct landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 2' gas pipline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, February 15, 2022 © AP / Michael Sohn

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke by phone on Wednesday to discuss Moscow's demand that Berlin pay for Russian gas with rubles, rather than in euros or dollars. 

According to the German version of events, Putin agreed that payments would continue for the moment in either of the two Western currencies, with the Kremlin stating that these payments would then be converted into the Russian currency.

Moscow claimed that Putin explained to Scholz that his government is now demanding payment in rubles “due to the fact that, in violation of international law, the foreign exchange reserves of the Bank of Russia were frozen by the EU member states.” However, Putin told Scholz that the switchover would not result in less advantageous contract conditions for German importers.

Germany relies on Russia for more than half of its gas supply, and for a third of its imported oil. Leaders in Berlin have been less enthusiastic about sanctioning Russian energy than some of their EU counterparts, with Scholz describing Russia’s energy as “essential” for the survival of Germany’s economy, and Economy Minister Robert Habeck urging citizens this week to reduce their consumption amid the growing likelihood of rationing.

What buying gas in rubles means for Russia and the West
Read more
What buying gas in rubles means for Russia and the West

Nevertheless, Germany has sent shipments of arms to Ukraine and backed EU sanctions on Russia. It has therefore been labeled an “unfriendly” country by Moscow, meaning it will be affected by the Kremlin’s policy that it pay for gas in rubles. This policy is set to come into effect on April 1, with Russia warning that those who refuse to comply will see their gas supply cut off.

Scholz rejected Putin’s gas-for-rubles demand last week, but Wednesday’s call suggests a softening of his position. According to readouts from both sides, Scholz demanded written information explaining how the switchover would work, while Russia said that “experts of the two countries would discuss this issue further.”

According to Berlin, Putin told Scholz that payments could still be made in euros or dollars to Russia’s Gazprombank, which is not subject to EU sanctions. Gazprombank would then convert the payments into rubles.

“Scholz did not agree to this procedure in the conversation, but asked for written information to better understand the procedure,” said a German spokesperson.

Though the Group of Seven major Western economies have collectively agreed to reject Moscow’s demand for payment in rubles, Putin has fielded calls from individual leaders whose countries are still dependent on Russian energy. As well as speaking to Scholz, Putin talked to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Wednesday and French President Emmanuel Macron the day before.



Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiated end?
0:00
26:27
Third time lucky? Henry Sardaryan, dean of the School of Governance and Politics, MGIMO University
0:00
28:18
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies