 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Mar, 2022 12:30
HomeRussia & FSU

Kremlin comments on Abramovich’s role in Ukraine peace talks

The Russian billionaire is involved in bridge-building in an unofficial capacity, Moscow said
Kremlin comments on Abramovich’s role in Ukraine peace talks
FILE PHOTO. ©AP Photo / Matt Dunham

Russian billionaire entrepreneur Roman Abramovich is involved in the ongoing peace talks between Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul in an unofficial capacity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday.

The London-based investor and target of a suspected poisoning plot was spotted in the Turkish capital mingling with senior officials, including the host of the talks, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

When asked about the role of the billionaire, who is the subject of Western sanctions, Peskov said he was “involved in providing certain contacts between the Russian and the Ukrainian sides,” but stressed that Abramovich was not “a formal part of a delegation.”

The presence of Amramovich was approved by both sides, Peskov said.

The Russian official also commented on claims made on Monday by some Western outlets that Abramovich and two Ukrainian officials taking part in the effort to resolve the Ukraine crisis may have been poisoned. The allegations were “part of information warfare” and “were certainly not true,” Peskov said.

The claim of a poisoning plot as peace talks were taking place was reported by the Wall Street Journal and Bellingcat. The newspaper’s sources and the “citizen investigation” outlet claimed Abramovich and Ukrainian officials suffered from similar symptoms, which could have indicated a chemical weapons attack – or possibly a microwave weapon attack. The culprits presumably were “hardliners” in Russia wishing to sabotage the peace process. 

US doubts Ukraine poisoning claim – media
Read more
US doubts Ukraine poisoning claim – media

The government in Kiev appeared to have tacitly endorsed the poisoning narrative – at least as a hypothetical threat when speaking to Moscow. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he would advise “anyone going for negotiations in Russia not to eat or drink anything and preferably not to touch any surfaces.”

The reported incident happened in Kiev in early March during a discussion that did not involve any Russian officials. It was reported ahead of a new round of Russian-Ukrainian talks hosted by Turkey, which was announced days in advance. 

US officials told Reuters they were skeptical about the claim and intelligence available to Washington indicated that the symptoms were environmental.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them?
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiated end?
0:00
26:27
Third time lucky? Henry Sardaryan, dean of the School of Governance and Politics, MGIMO University
0:00
28:18
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies