 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Mar, 2022 10:30
HomeRussia & FSU

EU won’t let Russia avoid sanctions by trading in rubles

Russia is blackmailing the EU with its energy resources, the European Commission president said
EU won’t let Russia avoid sanctions by trading in rubles
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. © AFP / Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD

Brussels will not allow Moscow to override sanctions by demanding EU importers pay for Russian oil and gas in rubles, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. The comment comes after Russia announced on Wednesday that payments for gas exports to certain Western countries will be switched to its domestic currency, the ruble.

“[Trading energy in rubles] would be an attempt [on the part of Russia] to circumvent the sanctions. We will not allow our sanctions to be circumvented. The time when energy could be used to blackmail us is over,” von der Leyen told Reuters.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to find a way for Russia’s largest energy exporter, Gazprom, to trade gas in rubles. According to the president, this move will allow Moscow to avoid dealing in dollars and euros, currencies that have “compromised themselves.” The decision comes in response to Western countries freezing more than $300 billion of Russian assets.

Ruble rockets on gas currency switch
Read more
Ruble rockets on gas currency switch

“The collective West has actually drawn a line under the reliability of its currencies, crossed out the trust in these very currencies. Both the United States of America and the EU declared, in principle, a real default on their obligations to Russia. We already suspected before but now everyone in the world knows for sure that obligations in dollars and euros may not be fulfilled,” Putin said. “It is clear that receiving payments in dollars, euros, and a number of other currencies for our supplies to the EU and the US does not make any sense for us.”

The Russian leader, however, insisted that Moscow will remain a reliable trade partner and fulfill its obligations, even when it comes to dealing with “unfriendly countries.” Shortly after Putin’s announcement, the ruble gained ground, strengthening its position against the US dollar.

European companies have responded with skepticism to the Kremlin’s decision. Austrian energy company OMV plans to continue paying for its gas contracts with Russia in euros. Poland’s PGNiG also refuses to pay in rubles, while Lithuania’s Ignitis Grupe says it might stop its imports from Russia altogether.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them?
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them? FEATURE
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West FEATURE
Surviving among ruins: life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists
Surviving among ruins: life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Sanctions madness!
0:00
27:30
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Info warfare
0:00
26:55
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies