 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Mar, 2022 21:45
HomeRussia & FSU

‘The unipolar world has come to an end,’ Russia’s former president says

Dmitry Medvedev discussed fundamental geopolitical changes with RT and Sputnik
‘The unipolar world has come to an end,’ Russia’s former president says

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev explained why “the unipolar world has come to an end” and weighed the odds of Europe abandoning the Russian gas.

In a wide-ranging interview with Sputnik and RT, the former president assessed the actions of the West amid the Ukrainian conflict and revealed some details about Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. He also discussed different views on it, including opinions of those who chose to leave Russia.

He explained why “the Americans are no longer the masters of planet Earth” and commented on Russophobia.

Medvedev has recently been known for his both tough and ironic statements when it comes to the behavior of the Western countries. Earlier, he said that anti-Russian sentiments, which have boomed since the launch of Moscow’s military offensive in Ukraine, have apparently been hidden for the last 30 years behind “the hypocritical white-toothed smiles of politicians and diplomats who said one thing and did something completely different.”

The full interview with Dmitry Medvedev will be published on RT.com soon.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them?
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them? FEATURE
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West FEATURE
Surviving among ruins: life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists
Surviving among ruins: life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Info warfare
0:00
26:55
No right to might? John Bolton, former US national security advisor
0:00
30:15
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies