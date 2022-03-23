 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Mar, 2022 14:56
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian economist Chubais resigns as Putin’s aide

The controversial longtime official has left the country over the war in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported
Russian economist Chubais resigns as Putin’s aide
FILE PHOTO. Anatoliy Chubais in 2017. ©Sefa Karacan / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Anatoly Chubais has resigned from his position as the special presidential aide for sustainable development and left Russia. The move by Russia’s economist and long-time official was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday. According to a Bloomberg report citing two sources familiar with the situation, the decision was made due to his opposition to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Forbes Russia said it contacted Chubais on the phone, but he dropped the call when asked about his whereabouts. The Kommersant business daily claimed the former official was spotted on Tuesday in Istanbul, Turkey.

The 66-year-old is a controversial figure in Russia due to his role in implementing radical economic reforms during the Boris Yeltsin presidency. They fast-tracked Russia’s transition to a market economy at the cost of plunging millions into poverty while a handful were elevated to the status of oligarchs – wealthy individuals wielding much political power.

US attempts to freeze Russia’s gold reserves – media READ MORE: US attempts to freeze Russia’s gold reserves – media

Chubais remained part of the Russian government in various capacities virtually without interruption since 1991. He has a reputation as an avowed liberal and a strong proponent of integrating Russia with the West.

The attack against Ukraine launched in late February appears to have put an end to any chance of such integration, with Moscow stating that it will no longer consider the US and its allies trustworthy in any sense.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Surviving among ruins: Life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists
Surviving among ruins: Life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists FEATUREExclusive
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses?
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses? FEATURE
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Info warfare
0:00
26:55
No right to might? John Bolton, former US national security advisor
0:00
30:15
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies