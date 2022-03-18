 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Mar, 2022 20:05
HomeRussia & FSU

Russians banned from ‘House of Democracy’

The European Parliament bars entry to diplomats from Russia and Belarus over the Ukraine conflict
Russians banned from ‘House of Democracy’
File photo: The European Parliament building in Strasbourg ©  Getty Images / ollo

On Friday, the European Parliament (EP) formally banned Russian and Belarusian officials from entering its premises, vowing support for Ukraine instead. Neither nation is a member of the body, which acts as the legislature of the European Union (EU).

“As of today, diplomatic and government staff of Russia and Belarus are banned from entering the premises of the [European Parliament],” the body’s president Roberta Metsola announced on Twitter.

“There is no place in the House of Democracy for those who seek to destroy the democratic order,” she added, concluding with the hashtag “Stand With Ukraine️.”

Metsola, a Maltese politician, was elected to the post in January. The EP has 705 members from the 27 countries of the EU. Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine are not members, though Kiev requested to join by a fast-track process after the start of hostilities with Moscow last month.

The symbolic ban presumably applies to the EP’s premises in both Brussels and Strasbourg, which it shares with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), another transnational body. Russia officially withdrew from PACE on Tuesday, accusing it of being a “convenient platform for NATO’s information and political campaigns.” 

Russia officially withdraws from Council of Europe READ MORE: Russia officially withdraws from Council of Europe

“Everything turned to ash and dust in the Council of Europe long ago. This organization has become just an instrument for NATO propaganda,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik radio on Tuesday.

PACE reacted to Moscow’s announcement by voting to expel Russia and issuing a statement lamenting how this would “deprive the Russian people of the benefit of the most advanced human rights protection system in the world, including the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights.”

Moscow attacked its neighbor in late February, following a seven-year standoff over Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.

Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Russia's divorce from the West has pushed it into China's arms, here's how it will work
Russia's divorce from the West has pushed it into China's arms, here's how it will work FEATURE
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war FEATUREExclusive
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: ‘Something must be done!’
0:00
26:17
Russia-Ukraine war happened ‘by design’ + What would a NATO-Russia nuclear war look like? (E1120)
0:00
26:56
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies