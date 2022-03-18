 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow, Kiev get closer on Ukraine’s neutral status – top Russian negotiator
18 Mar, 2022 16:26
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow, Kiev get closer on Ukraine’s neutral status – top Russian negotiator

The two sides are ‘halfway’ on the ‘demilitarization’ issue, though situation around ‘denazification’ of Ukraine remains ‘strange’
Moscow, Kiev get closer on Ukraine’s neutral status – top Russian negotiator
Vladimir Medinsky. © Sputnik / Alexander Kryazhev

Moscow and Kiev have achieved certain progress in the ongoing talks, getting their positions on Ukraine’s potential status “as close as possible,” the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said Friday.

“The topic of neutral status and non-accession of Ukraine to NATO is one of the key issues of the negotiations. This is the issue on which the parties have brought their positions as close as possible,” Medinsky stated. “Then details begin relating to what security guarantees Ukraine receives in addition to the already existing in case of its refusal to join the NATO bloc.”

Other questions however, namely Russian demands to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine, remain the subject of debate. The delegations are only "halfway" into finding common grounds on the former issue, Medinsky revealed, while the situation with the latter remains “rather strange,” with Kiev continuing to deny the very existence of neo-Nazis in the country.

Kremlin comments on Zelensky and Putin direct meeting
Read more
Kremlin comments on Zelensky and Putin direct meeting

“Ukrainian colleagues believe that there are no Nazi formations in Ukraine,” the official explained.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations have held several rounds of talks since the beginning of hostilities late in February. The negotiations have not yielded any tangible result yet, except for Kiev and Moscow agreeing on organizing humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from the combat zones.

Moscow attacked its neighbor last month following a seven-year standoff over Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the 2014-15 Minsk agreements, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.

Russia also outlined the goals to “demilitarize” and to “denazify” the country. Kiev maintains the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Russia's divorce from the West has pushed it into China's arms, here's how it will work
Russia's divorce from the West has pushed it into China's arms, here's how it will work FEATURE
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war FEATUREExclusive
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: ‘Something must be done!’
0:00
26:17
Russia-Ukraine war happened ‘by design’ + What would a NATO-Russia nuclear war look like? (E1120)
0:00
26:56
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies