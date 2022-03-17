 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Mar, 2022 17:04
HomeRussia & FSU

Belarus explains what could derail Russia-Ukraine peace deal

President Alexander Lukashenko said that Kiev was presented with “acceptable” terms 
Belarus explains what could derail Russia-Ukraine peace deal
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. © Sputnik/BelTA

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has argued that Ukraine will have to eventually capitulate before Russia unless it accepts the terms put forward by Moscow today. The fighting has been raging since February.

“I'm convinced that, in the nearest future, this conflict – the Russian [military] operation – will end with a peace,” Lukashenko said in an interview with Japan’s TBS on Thursday. 

He then shared his thoughts on a deal that he said President Vladimir Putin of Russia had proposed to his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky. 

“I know with the utmost certainty that Putin is offering Zelensky an absolutely acceptable treaty. It is still possible today for Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement, and for Zelensky to sign it.”

Lukashenko argued, however, that if Zelensky rejects the deal, “after some time he will have to sign a capitulation.” He added that “Russia will not lose this war.”

Ukraine pleads for mass sabotage in Belarus
Read more
Ukraine pleads for mass sabotage in Belarus

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held several rounds of talks in Belarus before switching to discussions via video link. They have not signaled that they had made any breakthroughs. 

Russian troops have used Belarusian territory to advance on Ukraine's capital, Kiev, but Lukashenko denied that his soldiers were participating in the campaign. On Thursday, he claimed that at least two ballistic missiles were launched from Ukraine into Belarus. “If Ukraine continues its escalation towards Belarus, we'll respond,” Lukashenko said. 

Russia started its offensive in Ukraine following a seven-year standoff over Kiev’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics with capitals in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.

Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force. 



Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ukrainian army used Tochka-U rocket in fatal Donetsk missile attack, local expert claims
Ukrainian army used Tochka-U rocket in fatal Donetsk missile attack, local expert claims FEATUREExclusive
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war FEATUREExclusive
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russia-Ukraine war happened ‘by design’ + What would a NATO-Russia nuclear war look like? (E1120)
0:00
26:56
CrossTalk: NATO’s failure
0:00
25:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies