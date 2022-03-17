 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Mar, 2022 15:36
HomeRussia & FSU

NATO start massive military drills near Russia 

"Cold Response" biennial war games are underway in Norway
NATO start massive military drills near Russia 
Soldiers take part in 'Brilliant Jump 2022', the annual deployment exercise for the NATO Response Force's Very High Readiness Brigade, in Rena, Norway on March 17, 2022. © AFP / Geir Olsen

NATO has deployed 30 thousand troops, 50 vessels, and 200 aircraft from 27 member-states in Norway to conduct the long-planned military exercise "Cold Response" that started on Monday and will last till April.

“The exercise will ensure that Norwegian and allied forces are capable in carrying out complex joint operations in a demanding climate and under challenging high-intensity situations,” explains the Norwegian Armed Forces’ website.

NATO soldiers will test their skills operating in extreme and rugged surroundings, from frozen fjords to shivering seas and ice-encrusted mountains. Since the main focus of the drills is to practice deploying military units to and from the sea coast, naval forces will play a crucial role.

According to NATO, the goal of the drills is to help “Allies and partners practise [sic] working together so that they are prepared for any situation.” The Norwegian Armed Forces attest that this exercise is a central arena for testing the deployment of the NATO Response Force.

China hits back at NATO over Russia demand
Read more
China hits back at NATO over Russia demand

NATO’s drills are unfolding as Russia continues its military action in Ukraine. Moscow attacked its neighbor in late February, following a seven-year standoff over Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk.

Both Norwegian and NATO officials have repeatedly stated that the exercise had been planned long before Moscow launched its military operation in late February.

“It is important to emphasize that ‘Cold Response 2022’ has been planned long before the war in Ukraine. The exercise is neither unexpected nor surprising to Russian authorities,” stated Norwegians Armed Forces.




Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war FEATUREExclusive
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine FEATURE
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russia-Ukraine war happened ‘by design’ + What would a NATO-Russia nuclear war look like? (E1120)
0:00
26:56
CrossTalk: NATO’s failure
0:00
25:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies