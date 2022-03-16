 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Mar, 2022 19:11
HomeRussia & FSU

Civilians feared trapped and killed in theater explosion in Ukraine

Russia says neo-Nazi “Azov” militants blew up building where they were holding hostages
Civilians feared trapped and killed in theater explosion in Ukraine
File photo: Ukrainian soldier in Mariupol, Saturday, March 12, 2022. ©  AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov

Responding to claims by Ukraine that an airstrike destroyed a theater in Mariupol and killed civilians sheltering there, the Russian Defense Ministry said there had been no such strikes against ground targets in that city, and accused the neo-Nazi “Azov” battalion of killing its hostages.

The Russian military was aware of reports that “Azov” militants had kept civilians inside the theater as human shields, and did not consider the building a target for airstrikes for that reason, Major-General Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

“Previously, it was known from the refugees who got out of Mariupol that the Nazis of the Azov Battalion could hold civilians hostage in the theater building, using the upper floors as firing points,” Konashenkov said. 

Taking into account the potential danger to civilians, and “the provocation already carried out by the nationalists on March 9 with hospital No. 3 in Mariupol, the theater building in the city center was never considered a target for destruction,” he added.

According to Konashenkov, the “available reliable information” indicates that Azov militants committed “a new bloody provocation by blowing up the theater building they had mined.”

The paramilitary Ukrainian unit that uses WWII Nazi symbols had made Mariupol its base, and reportedly forbid civilians from fleeing to safety as Russian forces and fighters of the Donetsk People’s Republic surrounded the city. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war FEATUREExclusive
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine FEATURE
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russia-Ukraine war happened ‘by design’ + What would a NATO-Russia nuclear war look like? (E1120)
0:00
26:56
CrossTalk: NATO’s failure
0:00
25:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies