TV presenter calls for killing children, quotes Nazi war criminal

Ukrainian TV host uses Adolf Eichmann quote to advocate genocide of Russians and killing their children

Quoting Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann, Ukrainian TV presenter Fahruddin Sharafmal called for his countrymen to destroy the Russian nation by killing their children, and urged Ukrainians to “kill at least one Moskal” – a derogatory term for Russian – each.

Video of Sharafmal’s appearance on a Channel 24 morning show went viral on Tuesday, though it was captioned “day 17 of Russo-Ukrainian war,” which would have dated it on on Sunday. Saying he was getting emotional because a good friend of his had been killed, Sharafmal launched into a call for genocide by quoting the notorious SS officer.

“I allow myself to quote Adolf Eichmann, who said that in order to destroy a nation, you must destroy, first of all, its children. Because if you kill their parents, the children will grow up and take revenge. By killing children – they will never grow up and the nation will disappear,” he said, while a photo of Eichmann appeared on the screen.

Eichmann was a senior SS officer who played a key role in setting up the Nazi death camps during WWII. Despite fleeing to Latin America, he was caught and tried in Israel in 1960 and sentenced to death for his war crimes.

While the Geneva Convention prohibited Ukrainian soldiers from killing children, Sharafmal continued, he is not bound by it. “And when I get the chance to take out the Russians, I will definitely do it. Since you call me a Nazi, I adhere to the doctrine of Adolf Eichmann, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that you and your children never live on this earth,” he added.

Ukraine 24 presenter goes full Nazi, endorses Adolf Eichmann to call for genocide of Russians."By killing children, they will never grow up and the nation will disappear... and I hope that everyone will contribute and kill at least one Muscovite." pic.twitter.com/EAtTzhbaDT — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) March 15, 2022

“You have to understand that it's about the victory of the Ukrainian people, not about peace. We need victory. And if we have to slaughter all your families – I'll be one of the first to do it,” Sharafmal said. “And hope that there will never be such a nation as Russia and the Russians on this earth again.”

“If the Ukrainians have the opportunity, which they are basically doing right now, to destroy, to slaughter, to kill, to strangle the Moskals, I hope that everyone contributes and kills at least one Moskal,” he concluded.

The background behind Sharafmal showed the phrase “Russian warship, f*** off,” in Ukrainian – the words allegedly said by the troops on Snake Island that Kiev claimed had died heroically, before they all turned up alive, having surrendered to the Russian navy.

Channel 24 is based in Kiev, but it’s owned by the TRK Lux media conglomerate, reportedly controlled by Kateryna Kit-Sadova and her husband Andrey, the mayor of Lvov in western Ukraine.