 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Mar, 2022 18:41
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine blasts Israel’s ‘unfriendly step’

Kiev is thinking about punishing Tel Aviv after Israel limited entry to Ukrainians
Ukraine blasts Israel’s ‘unfriendly step’
Jewish Ukrainian immigrants after disembarking from an airplane at Ben Gurion international airport. © ilia Yefimovich / picture alliance via Getty Images

Ukraine will respond “harshly and promptly” to any unfriendly gestures, including Israel’s decision to suspend the visa-free regime and demand electronic permits of Ukrainians wishing to enter the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff said on Tuesday.

Andrey Yermak thanked Israel for its peacemaking efforts, but said Tel Aviv’s decision to restrict entry to refugees was “surprising.” Kiev will respond to “any steps that harm the interests of Ukraine and Ukrainians,” he said.

“I will remind all our partners: your peoples have long and clearly shown and said what you need to do. See and hear your constituents. They made their choice. They support Ukraine. They are with us. And you?” Yermak wrote on Facebook, in Ukrainian. 

Yermak’s comments came after Tel Aviv announced that Ukrainians visiting the country would need to declare if they have an invitation from an Israeli citizen and wait for permission to enter. On Sunday, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said any Ukrainians with friends and family in Israel will be allowed to enter as refugees until the end of the conflict, but only a limited number of those without ties to the country would be admitted. 

Ukraine admits it won’t be part of NATO READ MORE: Ukraine admits it won’t be part of NATO

Interfax-Ukraine reported on Tuesday that the country is considering canceling its visa-free arrangement with Israel, on grounds that Tel Aviv had reneged on its side of the deal. However, the source for this claim was an anonymous government official in Kiev.

While Jewish Ukrainians qualify to immigrate to Israel under the country’s Law of Return, non-Jews do not – and therefore do not qualify for universal healthcare and other Israeli benefits, according to the Jerusalem Post. Ukrainian refugees are currently issued a three-month tourist visa, which does not allow them to work.

More than two million Ukrainians have reportedly left the country over the past three weeks, after Russia sent its troops to demilitarize and “denazify” the government in Kiev, citing the seven-year conflict over the breakaway Donbass republics. Ukraine has accused Russia of an unprovoked attack.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine FEATURE
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day FEATURE
How Russia’s neighbors view the war in Ukraine
How Russia’s neighbors view the war in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Iran’s view of Russia’s Ukraine invasion explained & Western double standards over conflict (E1119)
0:00
27:31
End of Western domination? (E426)
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies