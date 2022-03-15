 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Mar, 2022 08:16
HomeRussia & FSU

Kiev reveals how many military weapons it has handed out to civilians

The number of firearms distributed to the public measures in the tens of thousands
Kiev reveals how many military weapons it has handed out to civilians
FILE PHOTO. A Ukrainian young man with a gun. ©Mohammad Javad Abjoushak / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

The Ukrainian authorities have distributed tens of thousands of assault rifles to civilians, Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky revealed in an interview on Tuesday. The decision was part of a policy aimed at turning the Ukrainian public into a resistance force against Russian troops attacking the country.

The Ukrainian government started handing out arms usually reserved for trained personnel such as soldiers and police officers in late February, days after the Russian attack began. In an interview this week, the minister said the option of receiving an assault rifle remains open to citizens.

“Any Ukrainian citizen may go to the police, prove he actually works to defend Ukraine … and get a weapon accordingly. We are talking about automatic weapons first and foremost. We have distributed several tens of thousands of assault rifles throughout the country,” Monastyrsky said.

The official added that the policy of arming the public has contributed to Ukraine’s ability to “hold back the enemy for three weeks.”

The Russian military says it has refrained from trying to capture major Ukrainian cities using full force, to avoid unnecessary casualties among civilians. Moscow claims it is only attacking military targets.

‘Up to 180 foreign mercenaries’ dead in Ukraine after precision strike – Moscow
Read more
‘Up to 180 foreign mercenaries’ dead in Ukraine after precision strike – Moscow

Coinciding with the decision to arm civilians, Kiev announced it would set free combat-experienced felons who agree to take up arms and fight against the Russians.

A follow-up law passed by the Ukrainian parliament last week allows Ukrainian nationals and foreign citizens to use without legal repercussions any firearms in their possession against “individuals conducting armed aggression” against the country.

Under international law, people living under conditions of war should be divided into combatants and noncombatants, with both groups enjoying various privileges under the Geneva Conventions.

Combatant members of organized militias should wear distinctive signs identifying them as such and carry their arms openly. Otherwise the protections do not apply.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day FEATURE
How Russia’s neighbors view the war in Ukraine
How Russia’s neighbors view the war in Ukraine FEATURE
‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT
‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
Iran’s view of Russia’s Ukraine invasion explained & Western double standards over conflict (E1119)
0:00
27:31
End of Western domination? (E426)
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies