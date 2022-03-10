 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
No ceasefire in Ukraine yet – Kiev
10 Mar, 2022 10:05
HomeRussia & FSU

No ceasefire in Ukraine yet – Kiev

Talks between Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers were hosted by Turkey
No ceasefire in Ukraine yet – Kiev
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attend Russia-Turkiye-Ukraine tripartite Foreign Ministers meeting at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkiye on March 10, 2022. © Getty Images / Cem Ozdel

Russia and Ukraine could not reach a ceasefire agreement, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told journalists after meeting his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Turkey on Thursday.

The Ukrainian diplomat called the round of talks difficult.

Lavrov said Kiev will be studying a Russian proposal on how the ongoing hostilities between the two countries can be resolved. Kuleba reiterated that his country does not intend to meet Russian demands.

The meeting in Turkey’s city of Antalya was separate from the Belarus-hosted peace talks, which saw three rounds without any significant progress.

Commenting on the possibility of holding negotiations at the presidential level, Lavrov said Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will not meet Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky just for the sake of having a meeting.

Russia launched a military attack against Ukraine in late February, after accusing it of stonewalling attempts to peacefully resolve its conflict with breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and compromising Russian national security through allowing in NATO forces. Moscow says its goals are to demilitarize Ukraine and eradicate radical nationalist elements in its government and armed forces.

Kiev and its Western backers called the attack an unprovoked act of aggression. The US and its allies imposed harsh anti-Russian sanctions meant to cripple its economy and ramped up supplies of arms to Ukraine, but refused to intervene in the conflict militarily.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’ Stories from refugees fleeing DPR to Russia
‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’ Stories from refugees fleeing DPR to Russia FEATUREExclusive
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies