 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Mar, 2022 00:46
HomeRussia & FSU

Cryptocurrency platform blocks 25,000 Russian accounts

Coinbase says it shared addresses of the blocked “Russian” accounts with the US government
Cryptocurrency platform blocks 25,000 Russian accounts
Balances of Bitcoin, Ether and other cryptocurrencies in a wallet app from popular service Coinbase, Martinez, California, June 26, 2019 © Getty Images / Smith Collection;  Gado

Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase has announced it blocked thousands of accounts related to Russians. The site has vowed to support sanctions imposed by the West on Russia.

“Today, Coinbase blocks over 25,000 addresses related to Russian individuals or entities we believe to be engaging in illicit activity, many of which we have identified through our own proactive investigations,” the company announced in a statement on Monday.

While the platform did not specify the type of prohibited activity the accounts had allegedly been involved in, it noted that the sanctioned addresses had been already handed over to the US authorities.

Once we identified these addresses, we shared them with the government to further support sanctions enforcement.

Coinbase further claimed the West’s sanctions “play a vital role in promoting national security and deterring unlawful aggression,” and said the company “fully supports these efforts by government authorities.”

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced last week that his company was complying with sanctions against Russia by blocking the accounts of Russian citizens who are clients of several major Russian banks that were hit by the penalties.

At the time, he insisted, however, that the exchange was not “pre-emptively” blacklisting Russians, arguing that “everyone deserves access to basic financial services.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies